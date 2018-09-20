First stage of customs reforms in Azerbaijan near completion (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 15:32)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee has nearly completed the first stage of reforming the country’s customs sphere, Deputy Chairman of the Committee Igbal Babayev said Sept. 20 during the 7th International Caspian Energy Forum Baku 2018.

He said that in general the reforms are implemented in three directions - the development of ties between customs and businesses, between customs and government, as well as among various customs structures.

“We plan to implement reforms in several stages, and it is safe to say that the first stage is almost complete,” he noted. “First of all, it is necessary to note the transformations that completely changed the structure of the Committee. Major rotations were carried out and the number of managers was reduced, the number of employees was increased. Fifty customs posts were created, which replaced customs administrations. Of them, which 31 are border posts and the remaining 19 are internal posts. Five customs bodies were created - Baku, Sumgait, Northern, Southern and Western major territorial customs administrations.”

Babayev added that at the next stage the State Customs Committee will proceed to improve the human resources and increase the skills of its employees.

Touching upon cooperation with other customs bodies, Babayev said the State Customs Committee intends to improve the exchange of customs information with other countries.

“We have already signed the relevant agreements with Georgia, Ukraine, Iran, Russia, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan,” Babayev added. “A test project with Ukraine is presently being implemented. The State Customs Committee will continue to actively cooperate with its partners.”

