Central Bank of Azerbaijan, SECO sign memorandum

4 June 2019 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov and deputy regional director for South Caucasus at the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) Simone Haeberli, Trend reports referring to the CBA.

According to the information, matters of technical support in the implementation of the second phase (BCC II) of the Bilateral Assistance and Capacity Building Program for Central Banks (BCC) covering 2019-2022 were discussed during the meeting between the parties.

The Graduate Institute in Geneva, Switzerland, which is an executing agent for the program, will provide technical assistance in analyzing and implementing monetary policy, macroeconomic statistics and forecasting in other areas.

It was also noted that SECO had provided technical assistance in such areas as inflation forecasting, interest rate transmission, financial stability, exchange rate policy and monetary economy, and the creation of an extensive monitoring system for the real sector.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Number of labor contracts up by almost 95,000 in Azerbaijan
Society 11:12
Azerbaijani company to lay water supply system in Uzbekistan
Economy 10:39
Planet named after Azerbaijani poet Imadaddin Nasimi
Society 09:54
Saltuk Duzyol: TANAP is ready to deliver 16 bcm of gas right now (Exclusive) (VIDEO)
Oil&Gas 07:30
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva attends event within “Bizim hayat” project (PHOTO)
Politics 3 June 20:53
Azerbaijan's transit revenues growing
Oil&Gas 3 June 19:19
Latest
Kazakhstan's industrial products jump in price by over 11%
Finance 11:40
World oil demand up by 1.5% year-on-year
Oil&Gas 11:28
Shell eyes dividend and spending boost after 2020
Other News 11:28
OPEC crude oil output drops by 400,000 b/d year-on-year
Oil&Gas 11:25
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on occasion of Ramadan
Politics 11:23
Saudi crude oil use for power generation drops to lowest amount since 2009
Oil&Gas 11:12
National Bank of Kazakhstan to maintain foreign-exchange reserves
Finance 11:12
Number of labor contracts up by almost 95,000 in Azerbaijan
Society 11:12
Deposit rates increase in Kazakhstan
Finance 11:09