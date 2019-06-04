Central Bank of Azerbaijan, SECO sign memorandum

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov and deputy regional director for South Caucasus at the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) Simone Haeberli, Trend reports referring to the CBA.

According to the information, matters of technical support in the implementation of the second phase (BCC II) of the Bilateral Assistance and Capacity Building Program for Central Banks (BCC) covering 2019-2022 were discussed during the meeting between the parties.

The Graduate Institute in Geneva, Switzerland, which is an executing agent for the program, will provide technical assistance in analyzing and implementing monetary policy, macroeconomic statistics and forecasting in other areas.

It was also noted that SECO had provided technical assistance in such areas as inflation forecasting, interest rate transmission, financial stability, exchange rate policy and monetary economy, and the creation of an extensive monitoring system for the real sector.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news