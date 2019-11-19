Uzbekistan’s UzAuto Motors add new colors to its cars

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

Uzbekistan’s UzAuto Motors presented a new color palette for cars, Trend reports citing the company's press service.

UzAuto Motors cars will receive two new body colors - glossy gray (GYM) and dark turquoise (GUM).

Moreover, yellow-green (GJT) and blue-blue (GQM) colors are planned to be excluded from the palette, read the message.

The press service noted that the glossy gray and dark turquoise cars will be produced by an exclusive order. An agreement can be drawn up at dealerships now, and deliveries are scheduled to begin at the end of the year.

The company named the most popular car in Uzbekistan. According to UzAuto Motors, this is a Chevrolet Nexia 3. Since the beginning of the year, over 52,000 of such cars have been sold in the country.

A new service and trade center UzAuto Motors Service & Trade-In Center was opened In Uzbekistan’s capital of Tashkent. At the center, the customers can exchange a used car for a new one with a surcharge on the Trade-in system.

World practice Trade-in allows owners of a used car to exchange it for a completely new one with a surcharge at a car dealership, and those wishing to purchase a used car can be confident in the legal "cleanliness" and real "medical history" of a used car.

The owners of used cars, when exchanging the vehicle for a new one, are exempted from the cost of re-registering the handed over vehicle.

Currently, 10 models of cars under the Chevrolet and Ravon brands are produced at three production sites of UzAuto Motors JSC including, in particular, Matiz, Spark (R2), Nexia (R3), Cobalt (R4) and Lacetti (Gentra) are produced at main production in Asaka city, Tracker and Malibu models in the branch in Tashkent and Damas and Labo models in the branch in Pitnak city.

