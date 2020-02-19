Meeting of intergovernmental Georgian-Belarusian commission to be held in Minsk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

The Georgian delegation, led by Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava, left for Minsk for the sixth meeting of the Georgian-Belarusian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, to be held on February 19, 2020, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The commission has been operating since July 2010. The last meeting of the commission was held in Tbilisi on March 21, 2019.

As reported, at a meeting of the commission in Minsk, the parties will discuss deepening cooperation in the field of trade, agriculture, transport, tourism, education, information technology and innovation.

Within the visit, Turnava will meet with Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Rumas, as well as with other Belarusian high-rank officials.

An agreement on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Belarus and Georgia was signed and entered into force on January 6, 1994.

In April 2015, the first official visit of the President of the Republic of Belarus to Georgia took place, during which 16 legal documents were signed on the main issues of developing bilateral cooperation.

The legal framework for cooperation with Georgia consists of more than 60 documents, including two interstate, 15 intergovernmental and 18 interdepartmental agreements.

For Georgia, Belarus is one major trading partners. The trade turnover between the countries in 2019 amounted to $154.6 million.

