Georgia decides to extend restrictions till February 1 due to COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The opening of the economy has been delayed due to COVID-19 in Georgia, point restrictions, as the government calls it, have been extended until February 1, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The decision has already been made by the Coordinating Council.

The economy minister Natia Turnava said that as a result of the efforts, there is some stabilization in the country regarding virus infection.

"This is a great achievement. However, the number of infections is still high," Turnava said.

She cited Europe as an example, noting that there are some signs of a third wave and some European countries are tightening their measures even further.

"We have decided to maintain the current regime until February 1 and use the time left until now to communicate with business and prepare for a safer opening from February 1," the minister said.

