Bulgaria boosts gas imports from Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Bulgaria has imported 74.8 million cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan in April 2023, as compared to 44.5 million cubic meters in March 2023, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, told Trend.

As such, the country’s gas imports from Azerbaijan rose by more than 68 percent month-on-month.

The value of gas supplies stood at 29,873,543 euros in April, compared to 30,492,637 euros in March, showing more than 2 percent decrease.

Bulgaria started importing gas from Azerbaijan via the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) which was put into operation on October 1, 2022. The contracted volume of gas supplies via this interconnector is 1 billion cubic meters per year. The total capacity of IGB is 3 billion cubic meters, expandable to 5 billion cubic meters per year.

Azerbaijan exports gas to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, the final leg of the Southern Gas Corridor. The initial capacity of TAP is 10 billion cubic meters expandable to 20 billion cubic meters per year.

