Uzbekistan sets exchange rates for Dec. 3-9

2 December 2019 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Central Bank has established new foreign exchange rates, which will be in force from Dec. 3 though Dec. 9 2019, Trend reports with reference to the bank.

According to the Central Bank, the US dollar went up by 16.31 soums and amounted to 9,510 soums.

In addition, euro went up by 11.32 soums to 10,476 soums.

The Russian ruble fell by 95 tiyin (Uzbek cents) and amounted to 147.79 soums.

The US currency has recently been showing slight fluctuations in both directions, while the euro has been rapidly falling in price in recent weeks, but has now grown.

An increase in exchange rate volatility was observed in August at the auctions of Uzbekistan’s interbank currency market. Since the beginning of the year, the US dollar against the sum increased by 12.5 percent, from slightly over 8,336 soums on Jan. 1 to 9,384 soums on Aug. 21. Most of the growth occurred in August, when the US dollar rose by 679 soums.

In this regard, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan has stopped to set prices for the sale and purchase of foreign currency.

Prices for the purchase and sale of currency are now formed on the market independently.

Moreover, from Aug. 20, commercial banks began selling foreign currency in cash through exchange offices.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan’s Almalyk MMC to boost production of copper, non-ferrous metals
Business 13:09
Uzbekistan to complete construction of first string of gas pipeline soon
Oil&Gas 12:58
Price growth in Uzbekistan’s consumer sector down
Finance 12:11
Germany seeking cost-effective suppliers in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Business 12:03
Kazakh businessman to open "Forbes Uzbekistan"
Business 10:57
Uzbekistan Airways decrease prices on flights to Istanbul
Transport 10:25
Latest
Drafting commission created to prepare decision on dissolution of Azerbaijani parliament
Politics 13:48
Speaker: New challenges necessitate renewal of Azerbaijani parliament
Politics 13:45
Azerbaijan's gas export to Turkey up by over 9%
Oil&Gas 13:38
Share of natural gas in electricity production up in Turkey in September 2019
Turkey 13:35
TANAP to deliver 4 bcm to Turkey between June, 2019 and June 2020
Oil&Gas 13:34
Tram line to be laid in Turkey's south
Turkey 13:29
Georgia's share to increase during gas transit through Southern Gas Corridor
Oil&Gas 13:28
German manufacturing contraction eases in November
Europe 13:26
Saudi Arabia wants OPEC+ to deepen oil cuts due to Aramco IPO
Oil&Gas 13:25