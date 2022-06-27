...
Iranian currency rates for June 27

Finance Materials 27 June 2022 10:07
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 27, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies have grown and 17 have decreased in price, compared to June 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,341 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on June 27

Iranian rial on June 26

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,524

51,543

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,784

43,802

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,145

4,145

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,263

4,263

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,957

5,958

1 Indian rupee

INR

537

537

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,586

136,634

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

20,161

20,167

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,069

31,059

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,577

32,571

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,564

26,536

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,658

2,658

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,488

2,486

1 Russian ruble

RUB

778

774

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,116

29,166

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,222

30,257

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

45,126

45,134

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,167

1,167

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,529

33,525

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,739

8,738

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,277

6,278

100 Thai baths

THB

118,396

118,400

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,539

9,540

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,585

32,580

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,341

44,335

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,993

9,015

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,306

14,306

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,830

2,830

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

471

471

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,445

12,445

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,708

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,483

76,485

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,797

3,797

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,002

12,004

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 291,402 rials, and the price of $1 is 276,016 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,322 rials, and the price of $1 is 256,049 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 308,000-311,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 326,000-329,000 rials.

