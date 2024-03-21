AHK, LEF discuss introduction of green technologies in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK), together with the European project LEF (Latvia-Estonia-Finland), organized an event focused on green technologies and new opportunities in water purification and the tourism sector in Baku on March 14-20, Trend reports.

AHK said that representatives of five companies from Latvia, Estonia, and Finland, as well as 23 Azerbaijani companies, participated in the event.

"We discussed stimulating innovation in the green economy through the export of relevant services, goods, and know-how," AHK noted.

The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce emphasized its commitment to continuing to facilitate productive dialogue between European and Azerbaijani companies.

AHK, which includes 170 European businesses in its network, has been supporting Azerbaijani partners' integration since 2012, carrying on the work started by the German-Azerbaijani Business Association (DAWF), which was founded in 1999.

