Tender: Azerbaijan's Agricultural Research Center looks to expand IT infrastructure

30 August 2018 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Baku oil refinery to buy equipment via tender
Tenders 27 August 16:49
AzerGold to buy software via tender
Tenders 23 August 14:50
Tender: Azerbaijani Central Bank looking for tech support services
Tenders 21 August 12:59
Baku metro to purchase communications equipment via tender
Tenders 21 August 11:09
Water operator of Azerbaijan to purchase IT equipment via tender
ICT 21 August 10:44
Uzbekistan invites IT companies of India to investment projects
ICT 20 August 20:37
Latest
Tender: Iran’s NIDC to buy parts for drilling motor ‎
Tenders 14:21
Macron: Europe needs to team up with Russia to build new security architecture
Europe 14:13
China says navy chief to visit United States next month
China 14:04
President Aliyev meets Georgian PM Bakhtadze (PHOTO)
Politics 13:59
Iran FM leaves Tehran for Islamabad for official talks
Politics 13:55
Turkish police conducting raids
Turkey 13:20
Hajiyev: Jesters, clowns touring Azerbaijan’s lands occupied by Armenia
Politics 13:16
Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for construction of road in Zardab district
Politics 12:36
Communication operator in Baku expands LTE network coverage
ICT 12:35