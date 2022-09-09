Potential of North-South corridor not fully realized volume wise - Russian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Volume of transportation through the North –South corridor isn't corresponding to the potential of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran, Russian Deputy Prime Minister of Transport Dmitry Zverev during an event dedicated to the prospect of the development of North–South International Transit Corridor, Trend reports.

According to him, North-South International Transport corridor is the shortest route for transporting goods in various directions.

"The forecast for the volume of cargo until 2030 indicates the interest of carriers to the route. Every participating country has to conduct work on modernization of transport infrastructure, which will allow to use the existing potential of corridor to the full (15 million tons). Russia is ready to consider financing and lending issues to achieve these goals," Zverev said.