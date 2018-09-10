Kazakh leader replaces chief of staff

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev dismissed his chief of staff Adilbek Zhaksybekov on Monday, replacing him with the mayor of the capital Astana, Aset Isekeshev, Reuters reports.

The new chief of staff, 47, has previously served as a presidential aide and government minister. Nazarbayev has yet to name his replacement as mayor.

Nazarbayev’s office said Zhaksybekov, 64, had been dismissed because he had reached retirement age. He was two years into his second stint as chief of staff, having earlier held the post from 2004-2008.

