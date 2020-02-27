Kazakhstan acquiring info on its citizens wishing to leave coronavirus-infected S.Korea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.27

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan is currently in the process of acquiring information on those of its citizens who want to return from South Korea, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov said, Trend reports.

Birtanov said that Kazakhstan is actively monitoring situation on coronavirus infection spread in South Korea.

“The growth rate amounted to about 48 percent over the last 24 hours. This is very high. The highest growth rate in China was 65-70 percent, Thus, in the case that the situation in South Korea will get worse, we’ll think on taking more serious measures,” Birtanov said.

He added that as of now Kazakhstan is advising its citizens to refrain from visiting South Korea.

“We are currently in the process of acquiring information on Kazakh citizens who wish to return from South Korea in order to make it possible for them to come back before the situation worsens,” the minister said.

Birtanov added that some 30,000 Kazakh citizens are currently in South Korea.

On Feb. 25, 2020, Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee Talgat Lastayev said that Kazakhstan is looking into limiting flights to countries where coronavirus is spreading.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease is nearing 3,000. Over 82,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in South Korea, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Iran, Thailand, the US, Taiwan, Australia, Malaysia, Germany, Vietnam, the UAE, the UK, France, Macau, Canada, Philippines, India, Russia, Spain, Lebanon, Nepal, Cambodia, Israel, Belgium, Finland, Sweden, Egypt and Sri Lanka.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh