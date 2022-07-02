Kyrgyzstan approves bill on renewable energy sources

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the bill "On Renewable Energy Sources", Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

With the adoption of this law, Kyrgyzstan aims to boost energy production from renewable energy sources (RES), due to the existing shortage of electricity in the country.

"Today, in our country there is an urgent need of commissioning new capacities, both large and small facilities for the energy generation based on renewable energy sources," the message says.

In this way, Kyrgyzstan aims to regulate the main principles of the state policy and economic, organizational and legal mechanisms in the field of renewable energy sources.