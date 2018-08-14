Italy’s Eni to buy spare parts for gas engines, compressors in Turkmenistan via tender

14 August 2018 09:53 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijan’s AzInTelecom opens tender to attract expert services
ICT 13 August 16:45
Uzbekistan’s state committee announces tender for rendering consulting services
Tenders 12 August 21:10
Caspian Pipeline Consortium to conclude agreement within engineering surveys via tender
Tenders 12 August 15:46
CPC announces tender for reconstruction of water supply networks
Tenders 11 August 14:11
Turkmengas announces construction tender
Tenders 11 August 13:46
Turkmen state gas concern to purchase equipment via tender
Tenders 11 August 09:18
Latest
Uzbekistan may build Central Asia's first solar power plant in Navoi region
Oil&Gas 10:29
Highest level Russian-Turkmen talks may be held in Sochi
Turkmenistan 10:21
Turkmenistan producing reagents used in energy sector
Oil&Gas 10:11
Precious metals dropping in price in Azerbaijan Aug. 14
Economy news 10:02
Uzbekistan may impose restrictions on sale of alcohol
Economy news 10:01
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 88 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42
Kazakh National Bank on reasons of tenge's weakening
Economy news 09:32
Social Protection Fund of Azerbaijan to spend over 1.2 million manats on tech support
ICT 09:32
Turkmenistan in process of TAPI gas pipeline construction
Oil&Gas 09:31