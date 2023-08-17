Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan's National Marine Fleet comes out with new operations for foreign vessels

Turkmenistan Materials 17 August 2023 17:03 (UTC +04:00)
Turkmenistan's National Marine Fleet comes out with new operations for foreign vessels

Follow Trend on

Maryana Ahmadova
Maryana Ahmadova
Read more

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 17. The Turkmen maritime fleet offers the possibility of refueling with diesel fuel foreign ships moored at the International Sea Port of Turkmenbashi, Trend reports.

This service is available both at the Turkmenbashi port berths and at the 78th roadstead, which significantly reduces time costs during the voyage and enables vessels to immediately continue their route after refueling.

Bunkering is carried out by a specialized vessel named "Serpai". In addition to fuel, this vessel can provide foreign vessels with drinking water and food.

Ship owners and operators can be confident of receiving quick, high-quality service by using this service. As the "National Carrier of Turkmenistan," the Turkmen Marine Fleet ensures the consistency and security of the entire procedure, as stressed on the organization's official website.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more