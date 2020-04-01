Uzbekistan sees increase in patients recovered from coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Four more patients who tested coronavirus-positive in Uzbekistan, have been fully cured, bringing the total number of cured citizens in the country to 12, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Health.

Recently, six more Uzbek citizens have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected people in the country to 173.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was an Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband and grandson also tested coronavirus-positive.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 43,000. Over 874,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 184,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.