Uzbekistan and Vietnam intend to increase cooperation in number of areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Deputy Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Badriddin Abidov met with Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Dang Minh Khoi, Trend reports with reference to the UZ DAILY news agency.

During the talks, issues of expanding bilateral trade, and economic and investment cooperation were discussed in detail.

Particular attention was paid to increasing the volume of trade turnover due to the supply of consumer goods in demand in the markets of the two states.

At the same time, the parties agreed to hold online round tables with the participation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and Vietnam and their member enterprises in order to establish cooperation between representatives of the business community.

Textile, leather and footwear, and agricultural, food and fish farming industries have been identified as promising areas of cooperation.

Furthermore, in order to bring bilateral trade and economic cooperation to a new level, an agreement was reached to hold a regular meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation and organize a business forum with the participation of business circles of the two countries.