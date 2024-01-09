Uzbekistan to increase excise tax on most used motor fuels

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 9. The excise tax rate for RON-80 in Uzbekistan will increase by 12.2 percent from April 1, 2024, while the rate for other high-octane fuel brands will remain unchanged, Trend reports.

This is stated in the amendments to the Tax Code in connection with the adoption of the main directions of tax and budgetary policy for 2024.

Excise tax on RON-80 gasoline will increase by 12.2 percent, or from 303,000 to 340,000 soums (from $24.51 to $27.50) per ton. Excise tax rate on the sale of this brand of gasoline to final consumers will increase from 425 to 476 soums (from $0.034 to $0.039) per liter, or from 565,000 to 633,000 (from $45.71 to $51.21) soums per ton.

The rates for RON-91 and higher do not change, and will remain at the level of 303,000 soums ($24.51) per ton for producers and 425 soums ($0.034) per liter when sold to final consumers.

Earlier, Uzbek Ministry of Economy and Finance announced that as a result of this, 1 liter of RON-80 gasoline will rise in price by 1 percent, or 88 soums ($0.0071).

Excise duty on diesel fuel will increase from 291,000 to 326,000 soums (from $23.54 to $26.37) per ton for producers and from 425 to 476 soums (from $0.034 to $0.039) per liter, or from 516,000 to 578,000 soums (from $41.74 to $46.76) per ton at retail. Excise duty on ECO diesel fuel (excluding synthetic) will increase from 262,000 to 293,000 soums (from $21.19 to $23.70) per ton.

Excise duty on more environmentally friendly fuel - LPG - will increase from 425 to 476 soums (from $0.034 to $0.039) per liter when sold to the final consumer, or from 807,500 to 904,000 tons per ton, compressed gas - from 605 to 678 soums (from $0.049 to $0.055) per cubic meter.

Uzbekistan established a zero excise tax rate for RON-80 gasoline in December 2022, which allowed to form the price of gasoline of this brand at the level of 6,050 soums ($0.49) per liter. The zero rate expired on December 31, 2023.