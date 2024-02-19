Number of Uzbek tourists visiting Tajikistan rises

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 19. Number of Uzbek tourists visiting Tajikistan amounted to 806,000 in 2023, Trend reports.

According to Tajikistan's Committee for Tourism Development, the tourist flow from Uzbekistan has increased by 15 percent year-on-year.

As a result, Uzbeks became the leaders in the number of tourists who visited Tajikistan last year.

In addition, Tajikistan was frequently visited by Russians last year. Number of Russian tourists reached 262,400 travelers (almost 93 percent more over year).

The growth of tourist flow was also high from Kazakhstan - to 31,500 people (up 31.8 percent), from Türkiye - to 10,800 people (61.2 percent).

A particularly impressive increase in the number of tourists was registered from China - 13,000 citizens visited Tajikistan last year. This is almost 5 times more than a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the number of foreign tourists arriving in Uzbekistan reached 4.9 million from January through October 2023.

According to the Institute of Macroeconomic and Regional Studies (IMRS) in Uzbekistan, the influx of tourists has nearly tripled over the last three years, considering that the count stood at 1.8 million in 2021.