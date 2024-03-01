Uzbekistan plans to introduce annual visa for visiting Khorezm

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 1. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, during his trip to the Khorezm region, has announced the introduction of an annual tourist visa to visit the region, Trend reports.

"Uzbekistan - my second home visa system will be introduced for tourists to enter Khorezm without restrictions for a year," President Mirziyoyev said.

According to the president, a three-year tourism development program will be adopted for the region. At the same time, the revenues of the Tourism Development Fund will go to Khorezm region during this period.

The head of state also noted the lack of hotels in the region. He proposed to issue loans for construction of hotels at 18 percent per annum for 7 years with a two-year grace period.

Meanwhile, Uzbek citizens can visit Dubai and other emirates of the United Arab Emirates without issuing visas for 30 days from February 16.

Furthermore, citizens of Uzbekistan can now stay on the territory of Azerbaijan without registration for 15 days.