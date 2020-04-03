Iran to review claims of data leak from coronavirus screening website

TEHRAN, Iran, April.3

Trend:

Iran's cybersecurity organizations will follow the claims over the information being hacked from the Health Ministry's coronavirus screening system, said the spokesman of the National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus.

"We do not have precise information over the leak of data, although there are always individuals to abuse systems by cyber-attacks from abroad or in the country. The issue is being followed by cybersecurity organizations," said Kiyanoush Jahanpour, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Screening coronavirus is an effective measure that has been implemented in the country, and other countries also launched their screening systems. More than 100,000 people are currently processing the information via helpline and website," Jahanpour said.

"The individuals that registered on this system will receive recommendations; 98.8 percent of these people did not have coronavirus symptoms," he added.

"We are in a pandemic situation and our neighbor countries also are involved in the fight against the coronavirus spread; therefore, social distancing is important to reduce the risks," the spokesman said.

"The Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade monitor the market to prevent violations and increase the supply of sanitary and medical items," he said.