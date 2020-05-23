Iran to re-open religious sites, museums - Hassan Rouhani

TEHRAN, Iran, May.23

Trend:

Iran is to re-open its religious sites after Eid-al –Fitr, while all the museums and historical attractions will re-open on Sunday, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The holy shrines will be open one hour before sunrise and close one hour before sunset with all the health protocols implemented," said Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Museums and historical sites will reopen by following health precautions while travel agencies are to hold a meeting with Health Ministry in order to resume work," he added.

"The statistic show the infection has grown in some areas but the mortality rate is declining, so it's important to monitor the isolated patients and keep them quarantined," he said.

Rouhani referred to the National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus report, which said 88 percent of deaths from the coronavirus revealed the victims had other diseases, heart problems, diabetes, etc.

"Iran's economic relations with neighboring countries is gradually resuming, we have negotiated with officials in the neighboring countries," said Rouhani.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.