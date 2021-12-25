Turkmenistan, Iran review electricity cooperation

Minister of Energy of Iran Ali Akbar Mehrabian has held a phone call with Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Construction, Energy, Water Management and Electricity Affairs Charimorad Purchcov on expansion of cooperation in the field of electricity, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to paven.ir, the two officials underlined the need for developing fruitful exchanges in the field of electricity, reviewing the ways to enhance electricity exchanges, export of technical services and engineering as well as Iran-made electrical products to Turkmenistan.

They also called for development of linking power generation networks of both countries.

During the phone call, both sides gave importance to finding new ways to boost cooperation as a result of determination and moves adopted by new administration in Tehran, emphasizing that agreements made by presidents of both countries should become operational.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow held talks on the sidelines of the 21st Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on 17th September 2021, as well as the 15th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on November 28.

The Iranian energy minister and the Turkmen deputy prime minister expressed hope that they would be able to hold face-to-face meeting in the near future in order to finalize the mentioned fields of cooperation and pave the ground for the implementation of the decisions.