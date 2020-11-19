Iran's new amb. submits credentials to South Africa President

Iran’s new Ambassador to South Africa submitted his credentials to the country's president​​​​​​​ on Thursday, Trend reports citing Mehr.

During the meeting held in the South African capital of Cape Town, Mahdi Agha Jafari submitted his credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He has previously served as Assistant Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Africa. He replaced Mohsen Movahedi Qomi as head of the Iranian Embassy in South Africa.