Iran to start COVID-19 vaccination with domestic vaccine by May

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March. 9

Trend:

The mass production infrastructure of the Coronavirus vaccine has been provided, and within the next two and a half months Iran will begin the general vaccination, the head of Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order (EIKO) said.

The head of Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order (EIKO) Mohammad Mokhber attended an opening ceremony of the largest mobile hospital in Iran today on Tuesday, Trend reports citing ILNA.

Referring to the development of the Iranian coronavirus vaccine by one of the pharmaceutical subdivisions of EIKO, he says that the efficiency of this vaccine exceeded our expectations.

“This is the safest Covid-19 vaccine with the least side effect. With the approval of the Ministry of Health, phase one of the human trial of CovIran Barekat has been completed, and phases two and three will be performed simultaneously in the current week. The general vaccination with Iranian vaccine will start by May,” he added referring to the EIKO developed vaccine known as CovIran Barekat.

He went on to say that Iran will not export the Covid-19 vaccine until the whole domestic demand is met.

Mokhber said that currently, Iran has produced and stored 10,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine.