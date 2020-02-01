Georgian PM meets with newly appointed US Ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

New US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan met with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports citing Georgia media.

The parties discussed a number of topics, including security cooperation, economic cooperation and opportunities to increase economic ties.

"We also had a good discussion about the importance of cooperation in education, including the initiative on a five-year education project worth $7 million to be implemented in Georgia, which USAID recently unveiled", said Degnan after the meeting.

Degnan and Gakharia also touched upon issues related to the continuing democratization of Georgia. The US Ambassador stressed that 2020 is an important election year both in Georgia and the US, the report said.

On January 31, 2020, Kelly Degnan presented her credentials to Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili.

The post of US Ambassador has been vacant since March 2018.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news