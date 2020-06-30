Georgia reports 2 new cases of COVID-19, 3 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Two new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been revealed in Georgia in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people to 928, Trend reports citing Georgia media.

Three patients recovered in the last 24 hours, and the total number of recoveries stands at 794. Fifteen patients died of COVID-19 in the country.

Currently, 2,809 people remain under quarantine, and 229 persons are in patient care.

"We are keeping the situation under full control for now. If we stick to the recommendations and act as we acted in previous months, there will be no sharp increase in coronavirus cases. Moreover, Georgia may avoid the second wave of the virus,” Head of Georgia’s National Center for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze said earlier.

The first coronavirus infection case in Georgia was confirmed on February 26, 2020.