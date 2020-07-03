Georgia reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Four new cases of coronavirus have been revealed in Georgia in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people to 943, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The total number of recoveries stands at 821, while 15 patients died of COVID-19 overall in the country.

Currently, 3,080 people remain in quarantine, and 242 more are in patient care.

"We are keeping the situation under full control for now. If we stick to the recommendations and act as we acted in previous months, there will be no sharp increase in coronavirus cases. Moreover, Georgia may avoid the second wave of the virus,” Head of Georgia’s National Center for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze said earlier.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.