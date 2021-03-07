Georgia reports 234 coronavirus cases, 349 recoveries, 9 deaths

Georgia reported 234 coronavirus cases, 349 recoveries, and nine deaths on Sunday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

15,919 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 6,210 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 9,709 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 135 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 27 cases and the Shida Kartli region with 23 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 272,851, among them 266,693 people recovered and 3,576 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 1.47 %, while 1.55% in the past 14 days.

There are 307 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 1,410 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 133 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 267 critical patients, 78 require mechanical ventilation.