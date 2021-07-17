28 buildings of Army City completed

A total of 28 buildings of the Army City, launched in October of 2020, has completed on the Mount Makhata, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, who visited the Army City earlier today, said the government is ‘doing everything to provide our servicemen with decent conditions', and to ensure the 'security guarantees for them’.

The Army City project, with a total of 39 seven-story buildings and 1,092 apartments, will be entirely completed in the summer of 2022.

We started building Army City in October of 2020. As you can see, 28 buildings have already been completed. The construction company is working very fast, and the project Army City, designed to accommodate 1,050 service members”, Irakli Garibashvili said.

The servicemen, depending on the size of the family, will be able to enjoy 'unprecedented cuts and benefits' to buy 50 m2, 80 m2, and 110 m2 apartments, PM's press office reports.

They will pay an average of 100 USD per m2.To pay the amount, they will be able to take advantage of 0% instalment loans instead of secured loans. Areas for children, and internal recreation and parking areas, will be built in Army City.