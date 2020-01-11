U.N. renews Syria cross-border aid operation but halves crossings, time

11 January 2020 04:19 (UTC+04:00)

The U.N. Security Council on Friday renewed a six-year-long cross-border operation delivering aid to millions of Syrian civilians but the number of crossings and length of authorization were halved to avoid a Russian veto, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The 15-member Security Council allowed cross-border aid deliveries to continue from two places in Turkey, but dropped crossing points from Iraq and Jordan. It also only renewed the operation for six months instead of a year.

Russia and China abstained and the watering down of the resolution triggered angry abstentions from the United States, and Britain. The remaining 11 council members voted in favor of the resolution.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Syrian army responds to rebel attack in Idlib
Arab World 10 January 00:00
US Forces in Syria on high alert, moving to base close to Iraqi border
US 8 January 05:24
Airstrike hits Iraqi-Syrian border
Arab World 4 January 23:59
US-led coalition against Daesh killed 1,359 civilians since 2014
US 3 January 02:11
Russian military police patrol Syria's Aleppo, Hasakah provinces
Russia 30 December 2019 01:56
Militants attempt attack on Syrian airfield in Hama with drones
Arab World 28 December 2019 06:51
Latest
EASA recommends avoiding flights below 25,000 feet over Iran
Europe 03:35
Moroccan king pardons 265 prisoners
Other News 02:59
U.S. targeted Iranian official in Yemen in failed strike: sources
US 02:25
At least 15 dead in Pakistan mosque suicide bombing
Other News 01:38
Trump believes Iran was targeting four U.S. embassies
US 00:55
EU did not discuss process leading to U.N. sanctions on Iran - Borrell
Europe 00:03
U.S. imposes more sanctions on Iran after missile attacks in Iraq
US 10 January 23:27
U.S. limits public charter flights to Cuba: statement
US 10 January 22:45
ADB: Innovations to help Azerbaijan develop agriculture
Finance 10 January 22:09