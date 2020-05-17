2,736 new COVID-19 cases registered in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia registered on Sunday 2,736 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total infections to 54,752 in the kingdom, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll rose to 312 with 10 more fatalities, the Saudi health ministry tweeted.

It also highlighted the rising of recovered cases to 25,722, with the registration of 2,056 new recoveries.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Tawfiq Al Rabiah affirmed that due to medical care, his country sees one of the lowest coronavirus mortality rates in the world, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The minister attributed the ongoing rise in cases to the increase in the number of tests and improvement of the capacity of laboratories in the kingdom.