Chinese police bust online gambling gang, arresting 78 suspects

Police in east China's Anhui Province have arrested 78 suspects for organizing online gambling through computer games, which involved 128 million yuan (around 18.5 million U.S. dollars), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In last October, police in the city of Hefei received a tip-off that a victim had lost 300,000 yuan over an online game called "Zork."

Police investigation showed the gang led by a man surnamed Zhang were organizing online gambling in Anhui and its neighboring Jiangsu and Hubei provinces.

On March 1, more than 200 policemen launched a joint raid at a number of places and arrested 78 suspects.

The gang used live streaming platforms to allure people to gamble through computer games, according to the police.

So far, 46 of the suspects have been put under criminal detention. Further investigation is underway.

