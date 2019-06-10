Chinese police bust online gambling gang, arresting 78 suspects

10 June 2019 08:43 (UTC+04:00)

Police in east China's Anhui Province have arrested 78 suspects for organizing online gambling through computer games, which involved 128 million yuan (around 18.5 million U.S. dollars), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In last October, police in the city of Hefei received a tip-off that a victim had lost 300,000 yuan over an online game called "Zork."

Police investigation showed the gang led by a man surnamed Zhang were organizing online gambling in Anhui and its neighboring Jiangsu and Hubei provinces.

On March 1, more than 200 policemen launched a joint raid at a number of places and arrested 78 suspects.

The gang used live streaming platforms to allure people to gamble through computer games, according to the police.

So far, 46 of the suspects have been put under criminal detention. Further investigation is underway.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Rock burst kills 9 in northeast China province
China 06:30
1 killed, 4 missing after rainstorms hit south China's Guangxi
China 9 June 21:49
Porsche to recall over 42,000 cars with potential fire risks
China 9 June 20:27
58,000 residents affected as downpour lashes southwest China
China 9 June 16:32
6 dead, 1 missing as hail, floods hit east China
China 9 June 14:37
About 45,000 people evacuated in flood-hit southeast China
China 9 June 00:34
Latest
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 10:01
Iranian president appoints acting Minister of Education
Politics 10:01
The youth of Nakhchivan will meet the summer like this! (PHOTO)
Society 10:00
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 10
Finance 09:51
Italy PM says EU budget action could jeopardise national savings
Other News 09:51
Production of Iran’s South Pars Gas Complex to increase
Oil&Gas 09:46
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 17 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:29
Oil rises as Saudi sees producers sticking with ongoing supply cuts
Other News 09:24
Political situation in Turkey – Achilles’ heel in Ankara-Moscow relations
Turkey 09:10