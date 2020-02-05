EU's new foreign policy chief to meet Pompeo in Washington

5 February 2020 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Josep Borrell, the new EU foreign policy chief, will hold talks in Washington on Thursday and Friday with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, the European Union said in a statement on Wednesday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Despite divisions over Iran, Pompeo has sought to re-establish friendlier ties with the incoming leaders of the European Union, including Borrell, and mark an end to troubled relations since President Donald Trump took office.

“These meetings will provide an opportunity to advance the foreign policy dialogue between the EU and US and should focus specifically on ways to enhance transatlantic relations,” the EU’s foreign service said in a statement.

