Greece registers highest daily tally of COVID 19 cases
Greece reported 203 new cases of COVID 19 on Sunday, its highest daily tally since the start of the outbreak in the country, a government official said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The latest jump in cases brings the total number of infections in the country to 5,623 since its first infection surfaced in late February.
Latest
Prime Minister of India to inaugurate submarine cable connectivity to Andaman & Nicobar Islands 10th August
US expert: Development of Amulsar mine causes tremendous pollution of fresh-water resources in Caucasus
Special Forces Units also involved in first stage of Azerbaijani-Turkish tactical exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani MFA: Armenia is making attempts to illegally resettle Armenians from Middle East to Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent regions