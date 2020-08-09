Greece registers highest daily tally of COVID 19 cases

Europe 9 August 2020 21:05 (UTC+04:00)
Greece reported 203 new cases of COVID 19 on Sunday, its highest daily tally since the start of the outbreak in the country, a government official said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The latest jump in cases brings the total number of infections in the country to 5,623 since its first infection surfaced in late February.

