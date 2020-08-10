UK COVID-19 daily death count could be scrapped
The UK’s official COVID-19 daily death count could be scrapped following an investigation into Public Health England’s method of counting the toll, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The conclusions of the investigation, which was ordered by Health Secretary Matt Hancock after it emerged officials were “exaggerating” virus deaths, are expected this week, The Telegraph newspaper said.
One recommendation could be to move to a weekly official death toll instead, a government source told the Telegraph.
