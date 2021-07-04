Israel strikes in Gaza after incendiary balloons launched: sources

Israeli fighter jets on Saturday night carried out airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in response to incendiary balloons launched at southern Israel, according to Palestinian security sources, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The sources said that Israeli war jets fired two missiles at a military training post south of Gaza city that belongs to al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

Several missiles also targeted various Hamas military posts in northern and western Gaza, said the sources, adding that no injury was reported while there were severe damages at the Hamas military posts and facilities.

On Saturday, Palestinian activists fired several incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip at southern Israel, causing fires and damages. No injury was reported.