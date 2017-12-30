All hostages in Kharkiv released - president (UPDATED)

30 December 2017 22:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

Trend:

All the hostages who were in the post office of Kharkiv were released, the attacker was detained, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said on Twitter.

"All the hostages in Kharkiv have been liberated, the invader has been detained. I express my gratitude to the national police and security services of Ukraine for good work", Poroshenko wrote on said.

19:09 (GMT+4) A man believed to be carrying explosives is holed up in a post office in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, police spokesman Yaroslav Trakalo told the news channel 112 on Saturday, Reuters reports.

“His demands are unknown to us,” Trakalo said.

Nine adults and two children are trapped inside the post office with the man, Interfax news agency quoted Kharkiv regional police chief Oleg Bekh as saying.

