Japan, US, S. Korea ready to provide security assurance to North Korea

9 July 2018 03:00 (UTC+04:00)

Japan, the US and South Korea are ready to provide security assurance to North Korea, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said after three-party talks on Sunday, TASS reported.

Japan’s top diplomat said security assurance will be provided to North Korea as agreed at the summit in the Singapore.

The Japanese foreign minister added that full, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization remains the key precondition for that.

Top diplomats from the United States, Japan and South Korea gathered for three-party talks in Tokyo on Sunday. Prior to that, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo paid a two-day visit to Pyongyang to discuss North Korean denuclearization with the country’s leadership.

Meanwhile, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang said that Michael Pompeo explained in detail the results of his visit to North Korea and provided his views on the way to move forward.

