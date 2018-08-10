Tenth Ebola death confirmed in eastern DRC

10 August 2018 07:05 (UTC+04:00)

The tenth death of a confirmed Ebola case was recorded Thursday in North Kivu province in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Xinhua reported citing the country's health ministry.

Oly Ilunga told Xinhua that with the tenth Ebola outbreak declared, the virus has become endemic in the equatorial forested areas of the country. Despite challenges to eliminate the virus, he expressed confidence in the timely and effective response of the local medical team.

The epidemic, declared to have ended in DRC last month by the World Health Organization (WHO), made a comeback with a fresh case confirmed in the city of Beni on Aug. 1.

The 10 confirmed Ebola cases were among the total recorded 37 deaths from hemorrhagic fever in the DRC, according to the on-site health team.

Besides, 17 cases out of another 44 under treatment with this fever have been confirmed Ebola. There are 54 suspected and 27 probable cases yet to be tested, the team said.

Local authorities have deployed 3,220 doses of vaccines from the capital to the central repository in response to a vaccination campaign primarily launched by first responders in fighting Ebola.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and his deputy in charge of emergency interventions, Peter Salama, arrived in Kinshasa Thursday for a joint evaluation with the Congolese health authorities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Vaccination against latest DRC Ebola outbreak begins: WHO
Other News 9 August 21:51
New severe Ebola outbreak hits eastern Congo killing at least 33
Other News 5 August 06:15
Congo declares new Ebola outbreak in eastern province
Other News 2 August 02:52
WHO lowers risk levels of Ebola outbreak in DR Congo
Other News 7 July 03:00
Congo preparing for new potential Ebola outbreak
Other News 10 June 18:47
Fifty dead after boat capsizes in DRC river
Other News 26 May 04:28
Latest
FAO highlights huge potential to boost co-op with Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency in other spheres (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:29
Chinese, U.S. officials agree to boost cooperation
China 06:15
Puerto Rico: 1,400 died from hurricane but toll still at 64
Other News 05:26
3 killed in suicide bomb blast in W. Afghan city
Other News 04:45
UN chief calls for independent probe into airstrike on school bus in Yemen
Arab World 04:00
Attack on school bus in northern Yemen leaves 50 dead, 77 wounded
Arab World 03:15
Pentagon chief Mattis leaves for trip to South America on August 12
US 02:27
Firefighter's wife, baby among 93 victims of Greece blaze
Europe 01:45
Flash flood triggers massive mudslide in Swiss town
Europe 01:00