Death toll from Uganda boat cruise accident jumps to 29

25 November 2018 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

At least 29 people died when a cruise boat capsized in poor weather on Saturday in Lake Victoria, Uganda, the deputy police spokesman said on Sunday, Reuters reports.

Police had said on Saturday at least 10 people were dead following the accident off Uganda’s Mukono district, close to the capital Kampala.

“The boat was overloaded and secondly there was bad weather,” Patrick Onyango told Reuters, adding the boat was carrying 84 people. He did not say what the boat’s capacity was.

Another 26 people had been rescued from the water, Onyango said, a lower figure than the initial 40 given by the police on Saturday. He attributed the discrepancy to some survivors’ failure to register with the police.

“Our rescue team is still on the ground trying to rescue whoever we can find,” he said.

Among those rescued on Saturday was Prince Daudi Kintu Wasajja, a brother of Ronald Mutebi, the king of Buganda kingdom, Uganda’s largest, police said.

The East African nation has several kingdoms, whose kings wield considerable social clout but little political influence.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey recalls ambassador from Uganda over scandalous photos
Turkey 3 November 16:14
Uganda calls for more agricultural cooperation with Iran
Business 27 October 13:01
Landslide kills 31 in eastern Uganda
Other News 12 October 23:29
Iranian, Ugandan companies sign 4 MoUs
Iran 6 October 09:10
One dead as Ugandan police quell protest over mistreatment of lawmakers
Other News 20 August 00:15
China, Uganda pledge to deepen bilateral cooperation
China 26 July 23:13
Latest
Iraq's floods kill 17 in heavy rain
Arab World 17:08
IMIDRO head talks on installation of equipment at Iran’s first pellet plant in China
Business 16:45
Production of cement, aluminum and coal concentrate down in Iran
Business 15:45
Highlights: EU leaders' comments at special Brexit summit
Europe 15:45
Iran calls on all IMO members to support it against sanctions
Iran 15:07
Iranian MP talks on further railway plans
Economy news 14:28
Bank Melli Iran denies reports about internet cut off in Hamburg branch
Finance 14:18
Iran to form special committee to confront sanctions
Economy news 14:10
EU leaders urge Britons to back May's Brexit deal
Europe 13:48