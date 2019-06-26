Japan's Abe hopes U.S., China resolve trade war through constructive talks

26 June 2019 12:52 (UTC+04:00)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that he hoped the United States and China would resolve their trade war through constructive dialogue when they meet at a gathering of leaders from the Group of 20 major economies, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Abe, who hosts this week’s summit in Osaka, also said he wanted the G20 to deliver a strong message on issues such as the promotion of free trade, innovation-driven global growth and rule-making for the digital economy.

“I expect that the United States and China will resolve their trade friction in a constructive manner through dialogue such as their bilateral meeting at G20,” Abe told a news conference.

