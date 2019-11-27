5.3-magnitude tremor strikes off Albanian coast

27 November 2019 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

A new tremor struck off Albania’s western coast in the Adriatic Sea on Wednesday, according to data published by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The new jolt was registered 24 kilometres (15 miles) north of the port city of Durres and 42 kilometres northwest of the capital, Tirana. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The aftershock comes a day after the strongest earthquake to hit the small Balkan nation in decades killed at least 32 people and injured hundreds.

The 6.4-magnitude quake struck as people were still sleeping in their homes on Tuesday morning, tearing down several buildings. Rescuers are combing through debris in search of survivors.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama declared Thursday a national day of mourning. Seismologists in nearby Serbia said that aftershocks could be felt across the Balkans for over a month.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Powerful quake kills 21 in Albania as buildings bury residents
World 00:50
Most powerful earthquake in decades rocks Albania, buildings damaged
Europe 26 November 09:45
5.2-magnitude earthquake hits south China: CENC
China 25 November 06:49
Tirana Int'l Fair kicks off
Europe 24 November 06:43
6.1 magnitude quake rocks off eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued
Other News 23 November 19:29
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude rocks Kuril Islands
Other News 23 November 07:39
Latest
Turkey-US trade turnover down by over $80M (Exclusive)
Turkey 21:50
From illusions in Armenia to reality: summary notes of Azerbaijani journalist
Politics 21:49
Five dead, four injured in U.S. high-rise building fire
US 21:22
How will consumption of regenerative energy sources change by 2040
Oil&Gas 21:02
Aluminum production volume to reach 700,000 tons in Iran
Business 20:59
Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply
Finance 20:52
Azerbaijani expert talks alternative energy sources replacing traditional ones
Oil&Gas 20:41
Iran’s consul general: Visa regime abolition to boost investments
Business 20:27
Armenian delegation makes provocation at UNESCO meeting in Paris (PHOTO)
Politics 19:59