Ukraine to receive 30 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021: PM

Ukraine has reached an agreement to receive 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine this year, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"In February, we launched a vaccine campaign against coronavirus. As we promised ... general contractual agreements have reached almost 30 million doses this year," Ukrinform news agency quoted Shmyhal as saying on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister reminded that new agreements had also been signed earlier with the European Investment Bank, which had allocated 50 million euro (60.4 million U.S. dollars) to Ukraine for the purchase of medical equipment and vaccines.

On Feb. 23, 500,000 doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Ukraine. The Ministry of Health expected to receive another 1.5 million doses of this vaccine by March 31 and 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine in early March as part of the COVAX initiative.

A total of 1,364,705 COVID-19 cases and 26,397 deaths have been registered in Ukraine as of Wednesday, while 1,182,036 patients have recovered, according to the health authorities.