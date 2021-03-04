Ukraine to receive 30 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021: PM

Other News 4 March 2021 05:49 (UTC+04:00)
Ukraine to receive 30 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021: PM

Ukraine has reached an agreement to receive 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine this year, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"In February, we launched a vaccine campaign against coronavirus. As we promised ... general contractual agreements have reached almost 30 million doses this year," Ukrinform news agency quoted Shmyhal as saying on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister reminded that new agreements had also been signed earlier with the European Investment Bank, which had allocated 50 million euro (60.4 million U.S. dollars) to Ukraine for the purchase of medical equipment and vaccines.

On Feb. 23, 500,000 doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Ukraine. The Ministry of Health expected to receive another 1.5 million doses of this vaccine by March 31 and 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine in early March as part of the COVAX initiative.

A total of 1,364,705 COVID-19 cases and 26,397 deaths have been registered in Ukraine as of Wednesday, while 1,182,036 patients have recovered, according to the health authorities.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee develops new portal for visualizing customs statistics
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee develops new portal for visualizing customs statistics
Next equipment from India will be brought to Iran’s Chabahar port
Next equipment from India will be brought to Iran’s Chabahar port
Belarusian Belavia Airlines extends suspension of flights to Turkmenistan
Belarusian Belavia Airlines extends suspension of flights to Turkmenistan
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Ukraine to receive 30 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021: PM Other News 05:49
Turkey’s export of chemical products up in early 2021 Turkey 05:10
SpaceX’s Starship prototype explodes minutes after landing in Texas Other News 04:11
Israel reports 4,173 new COVID-19 cases, 788,869 in total Israel 03:25
EU shares new programs to be implemented in Georgia in 2021 Business 02:40
UK reports 6,385 new COVID-19 cases, 315 deaths Europe 02:35
Facebook to end ban on political ads in United States US 01:58
Biden says it's a 'big mistake' for states to lift mask mandates US 01:14
Covid protection measures vital due to unpredictability of its mutations — WHO Other News 00:29
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 3.91 mln Other News 3 March 23:47
CoronaVac efficacy above 83% after Phase 3 trials in Turkey Turkey 3 March 23:21
Karaganda region to build mega sheep farm Kazakhstan 3 March 23:19
Iran exports over 1.4mn tons of round bar in 10 months Business 3 March 22:53
Georgia reaches preliminary agreement with Novavax Georgia 3 March 22:51
Bitcoin rises by over 10% surpassing $52,000 Finance 3 March 22:35
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Romania Europe 3 March 22:04
Czech Republic reports record breaking number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 Europe 3 March 21:35
WHO doesn’t recommend introducing Covid passports for now Other News 3 March 21:07
Azerbaijan holds command training of troops of Nakhchivan garrison (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 3 March 20:51
Azerbaijan reconstructs houses damaged during Second Karabakh War – Trend TV Society 3 March 20:42
Iran preparing for possible travel restrictions for Nowruz holiday Society 3 March 20:39
Iran's Health Minister expresses concern over spread of UK Coronavirus variant across country Society 3 March 20:38
Iran plans to release held up commodities from customs Business 3 March 20:37
Metallurgical production may increase in Azerbaijan Business 3 March 19:52
Azerbaijan's foreign trade balance with Israel remains positive in Jan. 2021 Business 3 March 19:29
Venezuela always supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity - Ambassador Politics 3 March 19:28
Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss areas of military cooperation (VIDEO) Politics 3 March 19:20
Bio-smart pavilion ready for integration with Smart City project network - Azerbaijan Innovation Agency ICT 3 March 19:01
Georgia makes rapid progress on its commitments under Energy Community - Green for Growth Fund Oil&Gas 3 March 18:18
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee develops new portal for visualizing customs statistics Transport 3 March 18:11
'Uzbekistan GTL' plant receives fuel gas for first time Oil&Gas 3 March 18:07
All deals with corporate securities in Azerbaijan fell on secondary market - BSE Finance 3 March 18:05
Most transactions on state securities in Azerbaijan accounts for primary market Finance 3 March 18:05
Azerbaijan plans to expand geography of wine export Business 3 March 17:44
U.S. private payrolls rise less than expected in February US 3 March 17:33
Prosecutor's Office talks details of mine explosion accident in Aghdam Society 3 March 17:33
Loan portfolio of trade and services sector increases in Azerbaijan Finance 3 March 17:30
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to rise in Iran Finance 3 March 17:16
Azerbaijan announces net foreign assets of commercial banks for January Finance 3 March 17:14
Croatian 'green energy' companies could contribute to dev't of Azerbaijani liberated lands Business 3 March 17:13
President Aliyev receives in video format delegation led by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan (PHOTO) Politics 3 March 17:13
Next equipment from India will be brought to Iran’s Chabahar port Transport 3 March 17:13
Silk Way Technics company has been keeping aircraft flying safely for 15 years Society 3 March 17:09
Turkmenistan has potential to benefit from future co-op with EU Business 3 March 17:04
Uzbek currency rates for March 4 Finance 3 March 17:03
Azerbaijani, Italian FMs discuss prospects for comprehensive development of relations Politics 3 March 17:01
Iran plans to increase mushroom production and exports Business 3 March 16:57
Growth of trade turnover observed between Turkey and Uzbekistan Turkey 3 March 16:57
Azerbaijan's experience of implementing 'smart' projects to be presented in Belarus Economy 3 March 16:57
PayPal in talks to buy Israeli co Curv Israel 3 March 16:49
Kazakhstan expects recovery of business activity in 1Q2021 Kazakhstan 3 March 16:49
Chief of Azerbaijani Aghdam's Irrigation Department heavily injured in mine explosion (PHOTO) Society 3 March 16:44
OPEC+ considers oil output roll over for April Oil&Gas 3 March 16:41
Azerbaijani police officers find air defense systems left by Armenians in Fuzuli (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 3 March 16:38
Kazakhstan's Home Credit and Finance Bank may face additional asset quality pressure Finance 3 March 16:36
Iran's exports to Turkmenistan via railways increase Business 3 March 16:29
Turkish revenues from export of defense-related products grow Turkey 3 March 16:27
Turkey increases steel exports to Azerbaijan since early 2021 Turkey 3 March 16:26
Turkey plans to increase trade turnover volume with Georgia Economy 3 March 16:23
Hungarian Globalia Kft to support solar park creation in Kazakhstan Business 3 March 16:22
Significant number of people receive unemployment benefits in Georgia Finance 3 March 16:21
Turkey attaches importance to Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey trilateral format of co-op - FM Politics 3 March 15:54
Uzbek-Chinese JV to buy gas piston power station via tender Tenders 3 March 15:53
Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank to continue to improve digital products Economy 3 March 15:44
Fruits and vegetables make up majority of Azerbaijan's export of non-oil products since early 2021 Business 3 March 15:40
EU to promote local entrepreneurship in Georgian Adjara Business 3 March 15:40
Georgia's Batumi sees decrease in real estate transactions Business 3 March 15:40
Number of apartment transactions down in Georgia's Tbilisi - Colliers International Business 3 March 15:40
Major Azerbaijani state companies' revenues from non-oil products' export up in Jan.2021 Business 3 March 15:34
Belarusian Belavia Airlines extends suspension of flights to Turkmenistan Transport 3 March 15:34
Sales of Iranian mining companies soar Business 3 March 15:30
Moody's unveils current account balance in Azerbaijan's GDP for 2021 Finance 3 March 15:21
Uzbekistan’s economic activity index drops significantly Business 3 March 15:18
French Senate interested in strengthening bilateral co-op with Turkmenistan Business 3 March 15:09
Uzbekistan enters list of world’s largest cotton producers Uzbekistan 3 March 15:08
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 3 Society 3 March 15:07
Russia's Rosselkhoznadzor allows imports of apples, tomatoes from some Azerbaijani enterprises Business 3 March 15:07
Bosnian journalist talks parallel between genocides in Srebrenica and Azerbaijani Khojaly Politics 3 March 15:07
Azerbaijan confirms 161 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 3 March 15:04
Approving FATF related bills in Iran's interest - Iranian President Business 3 March 14:52
No Mystery, Top American Pandemic Expert Lists 9 Govt Actions Behind Plummeting Covid Cases in India Other News 3 March 14:52
Georgian VTB Bank to maintain adequate capitalization with RAC - S&P Global Ratings Business 3 March 14:52
Union of OIC News Agencies and ICD through THIQAH sign MoC to enhance cooperation in media field Other News 3 March 14:50
Azerbaijan shares data on 2020 int'l cargo transportation by rail Transport 3 March 14:43
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 3 March 14:33
Georgian citizens can enter Turkey only if they have negative PCR test Transport 3 March 14:32
Demand for notes of Azerbaijan's Central Bank surpasses supply Finance 3 March 14:25
Moody’s says Azerbaijan’s economy to grow in 2021 Finance 3 March 14:25
Over 14 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India: Government Other News 3 March 14:24
India's women scientists breaking barriers in space exploration Other News 3 March 14:24
Number of Mastercard products and operations increases in Azerbaijan Finance 3 March 14:24
Crucial lessons to be learnt from Covid-19 outbreak Other News 3 March 14:23
India's oil demand set to hit record high as recovery from Covid sets in Other News 3 March 14:20
UK To Receive 10 Million AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine Doses From India: Report Other News 3 March 14:19
Iran expects the US to take serious steps toward JCPOA Nuclear Program 3 March 14:16
Biden appoints Indian-American Maju Varghese as Director of White House Military Office Other News 3 March 14:14
India to invest $82 billion in port projects by 2035: PM Modi Other News 3 March 14:11
Zarif announces mechanism of returning Iran's funds blocked in S.Korea Finance 3 March 14:11
Indian Air Force arrives for participation in 70th SLAF Anniversary Other News 3 March 14:10
Former Nepal PM thanks India for COVID-19 vaccines Other News 3 March 14:08
All news