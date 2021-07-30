Australia to return 14 artworks to India: ICCR chief

The Indian Council for Cultural relations on Thursday said the National Gallery of Australia would be returning 14 works of art from its Asian collection to India.

ICCR president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said, “A Great news has come from Australia!The National Gallery of Australia today announced it will return 14 works of art from its Asian art collection to the Indian Government. These include six bronze or stone sculptures, a brass processional standard, a painted scroll and six photographs.”

Sahasrabuddhe said the decision to return the works was the culmination of years of research, due diligence and an evolving framework for decision-making that includes both legal principles and ethical considerations.