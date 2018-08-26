Body of climber, who died 31 years ago, found on Russia’s Mount Elbrus

26 August 2018 08:37 (UTC+04:00)

The body of woman, who died 31 years ago while climbing Mount Elbrus in Russia’s North Caucasus, was found on the slopes of Europe’s highest mountain, regional rescue authorities said on Saturday, TASS reported.

"The woman’s body was found by a group of tourists at the height of about 4,000 meters. They informed rescuers about their discovery. According to preliminary information, the woman died while climbing the mountain 31 year ago. The body has been evacuated," the rescue service of Russia’s republic of Karachayevo-Cherkessia said.

The press service said that a group of seven climbers was buried by an avalanche in the area in 1987. "At that time, the search produced no result," the source said.

A source in the republic’s interior ministry said the woman was quickly identified, because she had documents on her.

"A passport was found on the name of Yelena Konstantinovna Bazykina, born in 1951, a native of the city of Novaya Ladoga in the Leningrad Region," the source said.

The woman also had a plane ticket for a flight from Moscow to Mineralnye Vody, dated 10.04.1987.

