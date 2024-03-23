Band member set to perform at Crocus City Hall went missing after terrorist attack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. A member of the Picnic music band, who disappeared following the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, is still missing, the band's director Yury Chernyshevsky told Russian media, Trend reports.

"No assumptions, we keep trying to contact him," he said.

To note, the incident unfolded when unidentified individuals began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services.

Eyewitnesses reported that people dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from machine guns inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

The shooting resulted in the loss of 60 lives, with over 140 individuals sustaining injuries.

