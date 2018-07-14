Turkey to become even stronger with transition to presidential form of gov’t

Istanbul, Turkey, July 14

Rufiz Hafizoglu

Turkey will become even stronger with the transition to the presidential form of government, Mehmet Akarca, director general of Turkey’s Directorate General of Press and Information, said July 14.

He was speaking at an international conference dedicated to the second anniversary of the military coup attempt in Turkey.

“Transition to the presidential form of government in Turkey was extremely necessary for the country,” Akarca said. “Turkey had problems with governance, which had a negative impact on the country.”

He noted that the people of Turkey are committed to democratic values.

The inauguration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took place on July 9.

The ceremony was attended by 22 heads of state, prime ministers and speakers of parliaments of 28 countries, as well as heads of six international organizations.

On July 4, the Supreme Electoral Council of Turkey (YSK) announced the final results of the parliamentary and presidential elections, which took place on June 24.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan gained 52.59 percent of the votes in the presidential election, according to the YSK.

Muharrem Ince from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) gained 30.64 percent of the votes, Meral Aksener from the Good Party (Iyi Parti) - 7.29 percent, Selahattin Demirtas from the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) – 8.4 percent, Temel Karamollaoglu from the Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi) - 0.89 percent and Dogu Perincek from the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi) - 0.2 percent.

As for the parliamentary election, the political bloc of Justice and Development Party gained 42.56 percent, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) - 11.1 percent of the votes, Republican People's Party – 22.65 percent, Iyi Parti – 9.96 percent, Democratic People's Party – 11.70 percent, Saadet Partisi – 1.23 percent and Vatan Partisi – 0.23 percent of votes.

Thus, the Justice and Development Party will be represented in the country's parliament by 295 MPs, Nationalist Movement Party by 49 MPs, Republican People’s Party by 146 MPs, Iyi Parti by 43 MPs and People’s Democratic Party by 67 MPs.

Saadet Partisi and Vatan Partisi will not be represented in the parliament of the country.

