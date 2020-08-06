Turkey conducts nationwide inspections of COVID-19 measures

Turkey on Thursday launched a comprehensive inspection across the country to monitor compliance with the COVID-19 rules, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Police and local officials took to the streets in all the 39 districts in Istanbul to inspect the control measures, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya announced on twitter.

Inspections have been carried out in markets, workplaces, grocers, public transport vehicles, shopping areas, restaurants, cafeterias, commercial taxis, and all other living spaces.

Around 5,000 personnel have taken part in the controls in Istanbul to examine whether the COVID-19 rules, including social distancing, wearing masks, and hygiene, are being implemented.

Meanwhile, inspections were conducted in popular resort towns along the Aegean coast to control the social distancing rule on the beaches, according to press reports.

Turkish people flocking to shores to spend the four-day holiday of Eid al-Adha last week had raised the concerns of health officials over the further surge of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.